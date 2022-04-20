Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes $117,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.
BSV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.19. 23,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,952. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
