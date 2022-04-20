Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $874.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Shares of HLT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.42. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $166.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.81 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

