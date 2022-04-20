Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Gap Down to $13.87

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.87, but opened at $12.70. Holley shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 15,951 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLLY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Holley alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,357,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,093,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.