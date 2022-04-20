Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,682 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HMC stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

