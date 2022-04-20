Honest (HNST) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Honest (HNST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Honest has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $178,234.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00046052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.79 or 0.07431895 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.22 or 0.99838493 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

