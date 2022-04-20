Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Short Interest Update

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HGYN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 24,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.47.
About Hong Yuan Holding Group (Get Rating)
