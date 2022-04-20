Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.