Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
