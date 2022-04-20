Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives $960.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $960.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.24) to GBX 940 ($12.23) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($14.25) to GBX 941 ($12.24) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.40) to GBX 1,000 ($13.01) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

HWDJF stock remained flat at $$10.52 during midday trading on Friday. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

