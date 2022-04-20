H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.37

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 33100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 42,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

