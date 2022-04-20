Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $17.51

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $18.18. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 105 shares traded.
HNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
