Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $17.51

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $18.18. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

HNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

