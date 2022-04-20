HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will post sales of $381.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.86 million and the lowest is $381.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $281.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Cowen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

NYSE:HUBS traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.13. 540,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,425. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $605.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.95 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

