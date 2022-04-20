Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.50. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

