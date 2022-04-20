Huobi BTC (HBTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $748,143.00

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $748,143.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for $41,987.42 or 0.99810019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00045954 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.88 or 0.07411637 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00039558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,915.08 or 0.99638038 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.