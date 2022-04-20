HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.16. HUYA shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 9,387 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $977.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. HUYA’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

