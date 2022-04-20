HYCON Price Hits $0.0002 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $649,254.31 and $116,262.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001631 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

