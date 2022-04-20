I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $15.44. I-Mab shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 54,325 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in I-Mab by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

