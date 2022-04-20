I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $15.44. I-Mab shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 54,325 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
