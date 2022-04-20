IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $2.75 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

