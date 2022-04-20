IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.04.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

TSE:IMG traded down C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.78. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.1403057 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart bought 22,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.