Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,660.14 or 0.06413868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $824,641.97 and $105.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.32 or 0.07366699 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,396.81 or 0.99812085 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

