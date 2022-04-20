IG Gold Tops One Day Volume of $19,923.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (IGG) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $19,923.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

