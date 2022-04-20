Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.02. 19,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.11.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

