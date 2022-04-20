Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $202.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $203.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.11. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

