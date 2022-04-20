Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $202.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.
Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $203.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.11. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.
In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
