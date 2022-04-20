Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 160,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 320,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$18.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company holds 100% option interest in the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Eastern Vision property consisting of 5 claims totaling 80 units covering an area of 1,425 hectares; and the North Buffy Lake property comprising 9 claims totaling 193 units covering an area of approximately 3,440 hectares located in the Red Lake District, Ontario.

