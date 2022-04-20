Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.76

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 401654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMVT shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The stock has a market cap of $579.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.48.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,683,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,914,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $7,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,824,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

