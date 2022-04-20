Impossible Finance Market Cap Tops $3.49 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $34,865.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001414 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.79 or 0.07433350 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,164.67 or 1.00167573 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.