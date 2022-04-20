Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Incyte were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,574,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,289,000 after buying an additional 60,977 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,444,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,348,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

