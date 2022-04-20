Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.01

Shares of Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 2258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

