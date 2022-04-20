Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 103,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,959. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,454,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
