Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.75. 229,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,495. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $75.95 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

