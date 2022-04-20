Insured Finance (INFI) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $339,001.37 and $1,468.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,470,298 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

