Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.89

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 35949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.
NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.
The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after buying an additional 1,064,147 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
