Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.89

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 35949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.17.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,651,000 after buying an additional 1,064,147 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.