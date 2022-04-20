Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.
In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,047,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,611,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,600 shares of company stock worth $39,839,594. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
