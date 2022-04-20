Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will announce $282.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.10 million and the highest is $283.00 million. Interface posted sales of $253.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. 82,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $783.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.88. Interface has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.