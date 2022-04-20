International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lifted by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.74. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

