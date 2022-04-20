International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,166,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.74. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

