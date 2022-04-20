International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $166.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.