International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $166.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.
Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
