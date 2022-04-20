InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 492.8 days.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IIPZF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.