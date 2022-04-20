InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$50.27 million during the quarter.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
