Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading Down 7.6%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $107.34 and last traded at $108.89. 4,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPI. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,965,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after acquiring an additional 136,245 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.