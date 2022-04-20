Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,395,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.54.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

