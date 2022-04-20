Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 678.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,159,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $8,556,000.

PRF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.24. 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.45. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

