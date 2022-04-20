Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 244,151 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.46.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
