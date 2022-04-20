Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 244,151 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 136,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 93,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,800,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.