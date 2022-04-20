Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.21

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.21 and last traded at $82.21, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,914,000 after purchasing an additional 117,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 917,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 224,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.