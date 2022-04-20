Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.21

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.21 and last traded at $82.21, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,914,000 after purchasing an additional 117,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 917,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 224,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

