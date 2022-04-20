Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.84

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 234397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
