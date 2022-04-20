Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.84

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 234397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

