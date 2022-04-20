Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of ITIC stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.10. 1,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $161.55 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.70. The firm has a market cap of $364.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 173.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Investors Title in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

