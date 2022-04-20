Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 4.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 31,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,235,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 460,699 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,684,000 after acquiring an additional 89,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after acquiring an additional 705,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

