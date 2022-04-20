iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Update

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,721,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

