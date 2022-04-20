iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,198. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90.

