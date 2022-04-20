iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

