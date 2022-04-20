iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $139,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $193,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.33. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.